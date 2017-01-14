Pompey performance pleases Cook

PAUL Cook heaped praise on his Pompey side as they continue to close the gap on the automatic promotion spots.

The Blues are now two points adrift of the top three following a thoroughly-deserved victory over Leyton Orient this afternoon.

Conor Chaplin grabbed both goals and also missed a penalty in the 2-1 Fratton Park triumph over the strugglers.

The scoreline should have been more emphatic, yet Cook was delighted with the performance of his side as they applied more pressure to the top three.

He said: ‘The first half was everything we wanted out of the game.

‘We worked hard all week on how we were going to play and what we were going to do and I thought the lads were a credit.

‘They set a tremendous tempo, we created numerous chances and should have gone in at half-time with the game done and dusted.

‘But, unfortunately, we have a habit of making things tough and today was no different. But it was a fantastic three points.

‘Great credit to Conor, he has a fantastic mentality for a young footballer, he will never shy away from his responsibilities on the football pitch.

‘So well done to him for getting the next two goals after missing the penalty.’