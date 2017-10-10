Pompey plaudits for defender’s attitude

Have your say

Drew Talbot earned plaudits for his professionalism following a committed display for Pompey’s reserves.

The 31-year-old has not appeared for Kenny Jackett’s side since being substituted during a disappointing display against Oldham.

That’s Drew, he’s honest and will give everything for the team Mikey Harris

He has subsequently been unused on the bench in the following two matches – and on Monday night was the only senior contracted player in the reserves’ game against Everton Under-23s at Westleigh Park

Talbot lined up alongside triallist Thomas Juel-Nielsen in the centre of defence for Mikey Harris’ side.

A youthful Blues outfit slipped to a late 2-1 defeat in the Premier League Cup group fixture.

Yet Talbot impressed with his commitment and attitude in a side skippered by teenager Theo Widdrington.

And Harris paid tribute to the former Chesterfield man’s contribution.

Pompey’s Academy coach said: ‘I thought Drew was excellent and really helped the young boys out.

‘Great credit to him for coming into a young group and really, really assisting and leading them. He also led by example in his performance.

‘His commitment was excellent and I was delighted with that.

‘That’s Drew, he’s honest and will give everything for the team – and certainly did that on Monday night in among a lot of young lads.

‘With the first-team injuries, some of the lads not used on the bench on Sunday had to play for us the following day.

‘It was not a problem for me because it’s a great opportunity for the younger lads at the club.’

Meanwhile, Joe Hancott has become Pompey’s latest left-back casualty.

He was forced off in the 85th minute following a clash of heads with Con Ouzounidis as the Blues man cleared a corner.

In August, Hancott became the youngest debutant in Pompey’s history after lining up against Fulham Under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The left-back slot has already seen Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Damien McCrory sidelined following operations.

Now Hancott has himself collected injury.

Harris added: ‘Joe has a nasty whack to the nose, possibly broken, which is obviously a blow for him.

‘We have to get that assessed, but it was a great header because I think that could have been another goal.

‘He has taken a whack for the team, although it’s another injury.’