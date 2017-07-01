Pompey player ratings v Salisbury

Will Rooney delivers his player ratings for Pompey’s 3-0 win over Salisbury at the Raymond McEnhill Stadium.

First half

Alex Bass: One comfortable save – 7

Gareth Evans: Always looking to attack – 7

Christian Burgess: Little to do – 7

Matt Clarke: Took responsibility to clear danger – 7

Brandon Haunstrup: Impressive down left flank – 7.5

Danny Rose: Clever on the ball – 7.5

Adam May: Not afraid to shoot – 7

Jamal Lowe: Summer break took its toll – 6

Gary Roberts: Started well but tired – 7

Kyle Bennett: Plenty of bursts of energy – 8

Kal Naismith: An attacking threat – 7

Second half

Jack Collins: Did he get a touch? – 6

Drew Talbot: Whipped in several decent crosses – 6.5

Tom Davies: A bullet of a header – 8

Jack Whatmough: Calm and collective – 7

Jez Bedford: Plugged left-back gap admirably – 7

Ben Close: Took his goal well – 7.5

Theo Widdrington: Plenty of promise – 6.5

Carl Baker: Relished wearing the armband – 8

Curtis Main: Slotted in Lalkovic intelligently – 7

Milan Lalkovic: An attacking menace – 8.5

Nicke Kabamba: Not quite at it – 6