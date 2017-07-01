Pompey player ratings v Salisbury

Will Rooney delivers his player ratings for Pompey’s 3-0 win over Salisbury at the Raymond McEnhill Stadium.
First half
Alex Bass: One comfortable save – 7
Gareth Evans: Always looking to attack – 7
Christian Burgess: Little to do – 7
Matt Clarke: Took responsibility to clear danger – 7
Brandon Haunstrup: Impressive down left flank – 7.5
Danny Rose: Clever on the ball – 7.5
Adam May: Not afraid to shoot – 7
Jamal Lowe: Summer break took its toll – 6
Gary Roberts: Started well but tired – 7
Kyle Bennett: Plenty of bursts of energy – 8
Kal Naismith: An attacking threat – 7
Second half
Jack Collins: Did he get a touch? – 6
Drew Talbot: Whipped in several decent crosses – 6.5
Tom Davies: A bullet of a header – 8
Jack Whatmough: Calm and collective – 7
Jez Bedford: Plugged left-back gap admirably – 7
Ben Close: Took his goal well – 7.5
Theo Widdrington: Plenty of promise – 6.5
Carl Baker: Relished wearing the armband – 8
Curtis Main: Slotted in Lalkovic intelligently – 7
Milan Lalkovic: An attacking menace – 8.5
Nicke Kabamba: Not quite at it – 6