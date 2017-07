It’s not the summer many of us were hoping for – and certainly not a day for an ice bath,

Despite it pouring with rain outside, Pompey players are braving freezing waters during training at their Roko Training Base.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Jamal Lowe and Ben Close can be seen in an ice bath outside as the Blues gear up for the first League One fixture against Rochdale on August 5.

Rather them than us.