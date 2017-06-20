Pompey players fit and ready for pre-season return

Pompey head back to pre-season next week – and a few of the players have today been ensuring they’ll be fit and ready for action.

Jamal Lowe has been putting in the hard yards around the streets of Portsmouth, with the Blues front man pounding the pavements in the early hours of this morning.

He got 6.2km in before 7.30am – a distance he covered in 25mins 34 secs.

That was an improvement on the same run last Thursday, with the former Hampton & Richmond Borough striker clocking a time of 26.26.

Not bad in these hot conditions!

Talking of hot weather, Gary Roberts and Noel Hunt are enjoying temperatures of around 40 degrees in Dubai at present.

But that didn’t stop them going head to head in a game of tennis – a good way of getting the competitive spirit back for the start of the new season.

Both looked well drained from the picture put on Twitter by Hunt, whose 2016-17 season was cut short after dislocating his shoulder at Hartlepool in April.

And maybe that was a factor in the result of the match, with Roberts claiming a straight sets victory (6-0,6-2).

Pompey return to training on Thursday, June 29.

It remains to be seen if the out-of-contract Hunt will be included by new Blues boss Kenny Jackett.