Pompey are not due back for pre-season duty until later this month.

But that isn’t stopping some Blues players keeping themselves fine-tuned to impress new manager Kenny Jackett.

Bally’s Boxing Gym coach Gavin Jones has been putting the likes of Jack Whatmough and Gary Roberts through their paces during the summer.

Former Pompey players Enda Stevens and Liam O’Brien have also been in the gym during their break.