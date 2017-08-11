Pompey poll: Who should play left-back?

Have your say

Pompey travel to Oxford tomorrow without their first-choice left-back.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis picked up a knee injury during last Saturday’s opening day win against Rochdale.

The on-loan Huddersfield player is expected to be out for several months, leaving boss Kenny Jackett admitting he’s on the look out for a new signing to help fill the void.

In the meantime, Drew Talbot and Brandon Haunstrup are options available to the Blues boss.

So we want to know who you would choose to play at left-back for the game against Oxford? Let us know by taking part in our poll.