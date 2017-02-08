Pompey praise as reserves top Premier League Cup group

Pompey reserves roared to the top of their Premier League Cup group following victory at Wolves.

Conor Chaplin laid on three goals as the Blues ran out 4-2 winners at Telford last night.

Nicke Kabamba, Kal Naismith, substitute Dan Smith and an own-goal secured a victory which ensures the Blues leap ahead of Everton under-23s to lead Group D.

With one match remaining, they are now in pole position to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

Pompey have already reached the semi-finals of the Central League Cup, having emerged through group stages.

And under-18s boss Mikey Harris was delighted with the ongoing attitude of a reserve side which last night also contained Drew Talbot, Tom Davies and Jack Whatmough.

He said: ‘It’s really pleasing.

‘We are in a competition with the calibre of clubs like Wolves, Norwich and Everton, so for us to be leading the group at this stage is a massive compliment to the squad and a great thing for the football club.

‘Last night – and throughout the competition – we’ve had a combination of players from the youth team, young professionals and senior professionals.

‘What’s more, every player to have worn the shirt can say they have put in great work-rate and shown superb desire to win games.

‘That has put us in the position we now find ourselves.

‘That is credit to all the players, right from the youth-team boys involved to the senior pros.’

Pompey’s final match of the group takes place at Westleigh Park against Everton under-23s on February 27.