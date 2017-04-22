Pompey praise for Naismith after U’s win

Leam Richardson lauded Kal Naismith after Pompey’s 2-1 win against Cambridge United.

The Scot wrapped the three points up for the Blues with a stunning free-kick from 25 yards in the 51st minute after Carl Baker had given Paul Cook’s men the lead in the first half.

It was Naismith’s 13th goal of the campaign and adds further weight to his Pompey’s player-of-the-season claims.

And Richardson revealed the ex-Rangers man is the sort of player the Blues are always looking to recruit.

Pompey’s assistant boss said: ‘He’s one of them lads who is improving.

‘He’s had a really good educational year and is getting his fruits towards the end of the season. Long may that continue at this club.

‘When we brought him to the club, that’s the reason why.

‘He’s tall, athletic, fit, got a goal in him and that’s what we go and look around the country for every week.’