Pompey promotion explosion lies in wait

LEAM RICHARDSON is expecting a promotion explosion if Pompey go up today.

But the Blues assistant manager wants his men to focus on the job in hand at Notts County today.

Paul Cook’s men know their team can go up if they win and Luton fail to defeat Mansfield.

But Richardson believes Friday’s clash with Plymouth provided a salutary lesson to his players.

The Pilgrims would have sealed promotion with a win at Fratton Park, but the 1-1 draw meant their champagne was left on ice.

Richardson underlined Pompey have to worry about what they’re doing and not what takes place at Field Mill.

He said:

‘Hopefully we will get promoted. Hopefully everyone gets to where they want to be.

‘But until then we have to work as hard as we can. There are still a lot of games and lot of points to play for.

‘We have to work as hard as we can and if you do that you will get what you deserve.

‘We saw the Plymouth lads watching the results (on Friday). You just have to work hard yourself. We have to win our games, it’s in our hands.

‘Nothing has been accomplished yet, people are just waiting, you are waiting for it to explode.’

Richardson knows his side will be backed by 4,400-strong blue army marching to Meadow Lane – but such a following is no shock to him.

He said: ‘Hearing there could be 4,500 there doesn’t surprise me. The Portsmouth fans travel around the country in numbers, they support their team wherever they go and support it well.

‘Do I think there will be more than 4,500 there? Yes! They’ll get tickets and fill the ground, I expect a few to sit in the Notts County end and hopefully we can give them a good day.’