Pompey Question: Do Pompey fans need patience?

In his column yesterday, Pompey legend Alan Knight said patience was required at Pompey following Kenny Jackett’s appointment.

The ex-Blues goalkeeper welcomed the former Wolves and Millwall manager’s Fratton Park arrival but warned fans not to get carried away as the club begins a new era.

Knight said: ‘Obviously, we want to be challenging for promotion from League One, but I don’t think people should get too carried away.

‘You have to give Jackett and his staff the opportunity to look at the situation and build on the infrastructure already in place.

It takes time, you have to be patient and build a squad capable of getting us out of this division. Nothing is going to happen overnight.’

AP McPaps

To be fair, I don’t think he’s going to be a wind-up merchant like Cook was, so he will be given time.

He is unlikely to be rude about fans, so I’m sure he’ll be fine.

All fans want is someone who comes across as being on their side.

Tim Woodford

It’s been said (can’t remember where I read it) that Eisner wants the club to be ready to cope with the Championship, could be taken as he’s in no massive rush to go up this season.

Aaron Newlan

I’m happy to be in league One for a couple of years so the takeover has settled in.

Then build up the team for the push for the league One title then onwards to the Championship.

Mark Wright

Yep, got a good feeling about this guy, give him all the time he needs!!!

Steve Oliver

Absolutely... this guy knows what he’s doing if you ask me.

Let’s all support the team & let him manage.

Keith Taylor

Patient, yes. But this happened so quickly I believe plan ‘B’ could have been in place prior to Cook leaving.

Let’s hope that Jackett has some decent players in his pocket already, as ready as he was to come to Fratton Park in short time.

No messing about this season, buy the players we need promptly & get them training early as a team.

Steve Cook

No promotion this year on that budget, could take 2 or 3 seasons.

Robbie Lenox

Of course, not the desperation stakes to get be promoted, be nice though

Gary Magee

Yes. Supporters need to control their expectations.

Spencer Calvert

He’ll take us up to the premier league.

