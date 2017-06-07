Pompey Question: Does Jackett need to sell prized assets?

Kenny Jackett has insisted Pompey will not be selling any of their prized assets.

There are some fears Paul Cook will look to raid some of his former chief protagonists who helped the Blues win the League Two title last season.

Jackett, however, is adamant there is no need to allow his top players to leave.

He said: ‘We’re not in a position where we have to sell.

‘It’s the same for every club, your better players will always be considered in the window – and that is where we are.

‘We are in the main transfer window for building squads so your better players will always be considered by clubs higher up, that has always been the case.

‘I am sure Paul Cook will want players here and have some ideas.

‘Our players are under contract, though, their focus should be on when we start and also handling the step up – and it is a step up in level.’

We asked followers of our Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News and portsmouth.co.uk whether they agreed with the new Pompey boss.

Here are some of the comments...

Dave Stevens

Why would any player with any sort of ambition want to leave Portsmouth and join Wigan?

Joining a manager who has publicly lied about his future and ambitions. Would you as a player trust a manager like that?

Stay at Pompey where you have a better club, better manager and fans with passion! Pup

Alan Chandler

Every player has a value. If say Wigan bid £300k for Burgess with a year to go on his contract (with him refusing an extension) the temptation is to sell. Pup

Barry Taylor

Maybe sell Michael Smith, Curtis Main and Gary Roberts, but we need players and for once the club does not need the money!

Mike Turner

Nope. Budget not important. Many clubs in League One have achieved on much smaller budgets.

Jason Butcher

Can’t see Wigan going for either Burgess or Clarke after signing Chey Dunkley from Oxford.

Chris Barter

Not sell our best, but reduce the wage bill for a bit of leverage. Maybe Roberts and Main but if nobody wants to leave, what can you do ?

Andy White

I would be surprised if Cook didn’t attempt to sign at least one or two Pompey players. Lets get the contracts sorted, tie up the players we want to keep and shut the door on Cooks sticky fingers.