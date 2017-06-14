Pompey question: How important is Catlin after Eisner takeover?

Mark Catlin believes he will have the backing of Pompey’s perspective new owner.

Michael Eisner is currently in the process of his Blues takeover.

And Catlin is confident he will stay on in his role as chief executive as Fratton Park once it is complete.

We asked our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk whether they think Catlin should stay in his role?

Here are some of the best responses...

Barry Taylor

Yes he is Mr Pompey. He kept Paul Cook’s spending in check and was awarded CEO of the year. As long as he is not Eisner’s puppet!

Time to release funds for more players, maybe give David Forde a 12-month contract with a 12-month extension option.

David Clements

You would not get a better CEO great bloke very honest and open.

We are going to be moving into a good era, I don’t see Championship for another two seasons not because we could not get there but there is lots of work to do off the pitch.

Eisner will be good and sensible, Jacket will build a good squad and Mark will carry on doing an excellent job.

Glenn Mcguiness

Very decent bloke and does very good work for the club.

Batt Myne

Simple, you dont sack CEO of the year

pompal

Mark Catlin’s contribution, since the rebirth of Portsmouth FC, has been immense.

In my opinion, his presence at Fratton Park has probably been the biggest factor in our steady rise to where we now find ourselves.

So much more has been achieved in terms of the stadium, training ground, sponsorship etc than was ever so under the so-called money men that were responsible for our demise.

Of course, one man could not have achieved this without the help of a committed and loyal board, but we should be eternally grateful to Mr Catlin for the progress we have seen.

We are truly on our way, thanks in no small measure to this man, whose input has been priceless. Long may he remain.

MiltonPFC

Mark has done a great job and deserves all the plaudits he receives. Even more so, recently, navigating Pompey through some choppy waters to much clearer seas with a bright horizon ahead.

I’m sure that he will form a dare I say ‘strong and stable’ solid partnership and relationship with Mr Eisner that will deliver real foundations and growth for Pompey over the decades to come.