Pompey Question Time: What’s your thoughts on Jackett’s preference to play 4-2-3-1?

New boss Kenny Jackett admitted he’s prepared to keep faith with the 4-2-3-1 formation that earned Pompey the League Two title last season.

Speaking to The News, the man in the Fratton Park hot seat said: ‘I think it’s a very good system and I’ve used it before.

‘It’s not something I want to rip up. The players have been recruited and coached for that system and I think it’s something I have to respect, particularly if there aren’t many signings.’

The formation is one that divided opinion among the Fratton faithful during Paul Cook’s time in charge.

So we’ve been asking our followers on Facebook Portsmouth FC - The News and readers at portsmouth.co.uk for their thoughts on the matter.

Here’s what they’ve had to say...

The formation that we won the league with, so it can’t be that bad, despite what some people say. Play the formation that fits the players we have and gets the best results, whatever that may be.

Martin Paine

If it’s not broken don’t change, it sensible decision.

Warren Hope

Don’t mind. It was productive, just don’t play it at a snails pace like we did.

That could be the difference.

Adrian Timms

I think we need to start signing some new faces so the fans can start to get excited.

It’s all so quiet and hardly going to be enticing season ticket sales.

Jack Stokes

I can see the sense in what Mr Jacket is saying, and one of my criticisms of Mr Cook was that he built his team with just his possession style in mind.

This problem showed up so many times over the last couple of seasons against defensive visiting teams.

It was obvious that we needed extra strike power on countless occasions, so it is good to see that playing two strikers is Mr Jackets preferred way.

However, as he says, we may well have to play in the way the team is constructed until we can get the players into the team to change the style.

blue walter

Nice and flexible then with a team that evolves: no revolution! Indication is that we will be signing a CF? PuP

Blackwaterskate

I think this is all Pompey fans wanted to see under Cook a bit of flexibility.

Some may not like the 4-2-3-1 but cannot argue it was not successful for us, it is how the players are used within the formation.

Towards the end of the season we saw how the formation should of been used, giving the players more freedom.

Blue Jimmy