Pompey question: Will you attend the Fulham under-21s Checkatrade Trophy game?

Pompey take on Fulham under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy tomorrow night (7.45pm).

The competition has been the subject of fans boycotting games in seasons gone by.

And chief executive Mark Catlin is also a long-time critic of the tournament, but he accepts the democratic majority vote after 66.6 per cent of clubs to vote in favour of retaining the current format with amendments in May.

On our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News we asked fans if they will be attending the match against Fulham under-21s.

Here’s what they had to say...

Andy Harris

It’s a pointless competition that the club has to play in. Fans are venting there frustrations but refusing to go to the games until the EFL or FA see common sense and abandon this format due to lack of interest.

Graham Underwood

Waste of time. Too many tin pot trophies and there should only be the League Cup and FA Cup.

Christopher Elston

Do not agree with the format and the bias to Premiership and Championship teams.

Matt Marsh

I understand the boycott as the competition is a bit of a joke but is it not just punishing the club.

I’d imagine they now have to play these games at a loss because full stewarding and policing will still be required!

Darren Cook

I’m not paying £10 for a match against a reserve side and I would take my son if I thought he would get any enjoyment out of a empty ground.

Dan Curtis

Why are people boycotting this it’s a potential trophy in my books you should want to win every tournament you enter.

Adrian Gough

Pompey voted AGAINST the current format. Support the club by NOT GOING!!

Steve Farmer

Don’t wanna watch reserves. Scrap the trophy

Rob Emery

Joke competition with joke rules.