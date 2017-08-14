Pompey recall for Lowe in Checkatrade Trophy

Have your say

Jamal Lowe will line up in the Checkatrade Trophy game against Fulham under-21s, despite currently serving a three-match ban.

The winger was handed the suspension following his high challenge on Rochdale’s Jamie Allen on the opening day of the season.

He had earlier been called into action as a first-half substitute for the injured Tareiq Holmes-Dennis.

However, under terms of the Checkatrade Trophy, existing bans do not count in the competition, allowing his involvement against Fulham in Wednesday night’s Fratton Park clash.

Pompey boss Kenny Jacket said: ‘Jamal Lowe can play, but can’t play Saturday against Walsall, which is a very unusual situation.

‘If there’s a positive, he can get a game in during the middle of his ban.’

Lowe has already sat out the Blues’ games against Cardiff and Oxford United since his opening-day dismissal.