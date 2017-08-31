Pompey recruit left-back

Have your say

Pompey have secured defender Damien McCrory on loan.

As earlier broken by The News, the Blues had identified to Burton Albion man as a potential solution to strengthening the left-back role in Kenny Jackett's team.

Now they have completed a loan deal for the 27-year-old until January.

McCrory has made 196 appearances and scored 10 goals for Burton, while started last weekend's 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

He joins Oliver Hawkins and Stuart O'Keefe in arriving during what is developing into a busy deadline day.

The Blues still hope to capture Cardiff's Matty Kennedy on loan before the 11pm deadline.