Pompey recruit left-back

Pompey have secured defender Damien McCrory on loan.
As earlier broken by The News, the Blues had identified to Burton Albion man as a potential solution to strengthening the left-back role in Kenny Jackett's team.
Now they have completed a loan deal for the 27-year-old until January.
McCrory has made 196 appearances and scored 10 goals for Burton, while started last weekend's 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.
He joins Oliver Hawkins and Stuart O'Keefe in arriving during what is developing into a busy deadline day.
The Blues still hope to capture Cardiff's Matty Kennedy on loan before the 11pm deadline.
