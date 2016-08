Pompey have bolstered their defensive ranks with a loan move for Reading’s Dominic Hyam.

The 20-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Royals, but racked up 16 games at Dagenham & Redbridge last season during a loan spell.

He featured at centre-half in the 4-1 defeat to Pompey in April 2016 as the visitors staged a second-half fight-back.

Hyam, who is currently on Scotland under-21 international duty, joins until January.