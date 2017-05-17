Pompey report flying season-ticket sales

Pompey fans have flocked to pick up season tickets after they went on sale.

A hugely-impressive 1,500 seats have been snapped up by Blues followers after the first day of business.

The club reported a surge of supporters looking to bag their spots to watch Paul Cook’s men in League One next season.

That showed excitement is once again high after a phenomenal title-winning finale to the campaign.

Many braved the dismal conditions and queued up at Fratton Park in the driving rain.

The opening-day sales are more than double the figure achieved after season tickets were made available last year.

There is already very limited availability in the Fratton End with all pairs of seats now snapped up.

Pompey are hopeful the numbers can top those achieved in previous years of community ownership.

The 2013-14 season saw 10,660 sold before the number went up to 11,047 after Andy Awford kept the Blues in League Two.

A similar figure were purchased for the first season under Cook’s guidance before 12,400 were sold last term.

Pompey thanked supporters for their continuing loyalty.

A Blues spokesman said: ‘Sales have been very brisk.

‘We’ve had many hardy supporters braving the rain and spirits have been high.

‘The sales are very encouraging for what can be achieved moving forward this summer.

‘That just underlines the continuing loyalty of our supporters.’

The Frogmore Road ticket office is open from 10am tomorrow but fans can still purchase season tickets from the Ticketmaster call centre on 0844 847 1898 from 8am-8pm (8am-6pm weekends).