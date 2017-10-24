Pompey reserves beaten by City in cup

Have your say

Milan Lalkovic’s injury return ended in defeat as Pompey’s reserves slipped to a 2-0 loss against Bristol City’s under-23s.

Back from an Achilles problem, the winger lined up in a strong Blues side skippered by Danny Rose for this afternoon’s Central League Cup encounter at Privett Park.

There was also an appearance for teenage wide man Ceykan Karagozlu, trialling with the Blues after appearing for non-league Kings Langley this season.

However, City broke the deadlock on 41 minutes through Kel Akpobire and never looked like surrendering it.

Karagozlu conceded a penalty on 47 minutes, somewhat harshly, and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans finished from the spot to seal a 2-0 win.

Jez Bedford did strike a post, while Theo Widdrington had a goal ruled out for offside, but it was a disappointing display from Mikey Harris’ team at the home of Gosport Borough.

Pompey: Bass, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Casey, Dandy (78 mins Chandler), Haunstrup, Rose, Widdrington, Karagozlu (63 mins Smith), Bedford (78 mins Brooks), Lalkovic, Mayes (63 mins Lethbridge).

Sub Not Used: Collins.