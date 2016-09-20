Pompey reserves enter second cup competition

Pompey have entered their reserves into another cup competition in a bid to provide match minutes.

The Blues are to feature in the Central League Cup, formerly known as the Final Third Development League Cup.

And their opening match is today against Newport County (2.30pm) at their Copnor Road training ground.

The competition begins with a group stage, pitching Pompey in Southern Group B with Newport, Exeter and Bristol City.

Although today represents a home fixture, the remaining two group games are on the road, travelling to Exeter (November 15) and Bristol City (November 24).

For boss Paul Cook, the tournament offers additional opportunities for fringe and comeback players to feature in matches.

The Blues’ reserves are also in the Premier League Cup, having emerged through the preliminary rounds to reach the group section.

They will face Everton, Norwich and Wolves over six matches on a home-and-away basis, with dates yet to be finalised.

That competition has already produced impressive wins over the under-23 sides of Southend and Barnsley at Westleigh Park.

Pompey previously reached the final of the Final Third Development League Cup in August 2015 – yet it was never played.

Their semi-final fixture with Cambridge United had to be carried over from the 2014-15 campaign, with the Blues winning 2-1.

However, the other semi-final was never staged and the competition not completed as a result.

For 2015-16, the Blues pulled their reserves out of both the Final Third Development League and cup.

