Pompey reserves gunning for glory

Pompey can take a giant stride towards progression from the Premier League Cup’s group stages if they defeat Wolves tonight.

Ian Foster’s reserves presently occupy the second of two qualification spots in group D of the under-23 competition.

With two matches remaining, they can strengthen their position with victory over a Wolves under-23 side who stand level on points.

However, with Norwich currently one point behind, a win would not immediately guarantee emerging through the competition’s group section.

The reserves have put themselves in an excellent position following last month’s 4-0 hammering of Norwich, when Jamal Lowe bagged a hat-trick.

Everton currently top the group and are next in action against Norwich on February 15.

Before then, Pompey tonight travel to Telford (7pm) seeking to beat Wolves.

The Blues have already qualified for the Central League Cup semi-finals, now they are attempting to progress in another cup competition.

First-team coach Foster said: ‘It’s never easy when you put these teams together because we don’t train as a separate entity.

‘It’s the first-team lads who fill it so it’s difficult because they don’t have that playing time together, although we’ve had some decent reserve games this season.

‘We have two games left in this group and a semi-final in the Central League Cup to look forward, it’s going along nicely.

‘It’s great for the club, you want to create that winning mentality and winning culture within the football club.

‘It’s all about match minutes for me, getting these boys up to speed so when the manager needs them they are ready to go.

‘That is so important, anything can happen, a suspension, injury, loss of form, anything.

‘These boys are itching to get on to the pitch and be fit – and that’s what we need.’

Pompey reserves’ only defeat in the competition arrived at Everton in a 3-1 loss in December.

Meanwhile, they have qualified from group B in the Central League Cup, reaching the semi-finals against an opposition still to be decided.

Foster’s side finished behind Bristol City in the group following last month’s crushing 6-2 victory over Exeter.

– NEIL ALLEN