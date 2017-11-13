Pompey reserves held to stalemate against Foxes

Have your say

Pompey reserves missed a number of chances as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Leicester in the Premier League Cup group F.

Conor Chaplin rattled the crossbar with a free-kick in the second period, while Curtis Main and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain were both guilty of squandering gilt-edged opportunities.

Meanwhile, triallist Adam Henley played a full 90 minutes for the visitors at right-back.

Pompey started much the better side and on five minutes Jez Bedford’s left-footed strike from 20 yards clipped the frame of the goal.

Chaplin had a point to prove with Kenny Jackett watching on from the stands and was the Blues’ chief tormentor.

In the 23rd minute, the academy product adjusted his feet well before his deflected effort was tipped over by backpeddling Max Bramley.

Six minutes later, Chaplin set Main on his way but his shot was tame and easily gathered by the Foxes keeper.

Adam May was the next to go close on 38 minutes when his angled effort across goal went just wide.

Chaplin then had two right-footed shots from outside the box that were both well thwarted by Bramley.

Robbie Blake’s troops started the second period as they ended the first.

In the 50th minute, Brandon Haunstrup and Curtis Main linked up well down the left.

The former’s fizzing ball across goal picked out Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain at the back post, but he failed to hit the target with the goal at his mercy.

The winger went close again when he stung an angled shot from the right-hand side of the box just wide of the far post in the 55th minute.

And then minutes later, Chaplin stung the crossbar with a free-kick from long range.

As the game wore on, Leicester started to have more joy going forward and Admiral Muskwe forced a decent stop from Alex Bass on 69th minute.

And with one minute remaining, the Foxes striker pulled a left-footed shot across the face of goal wide.

Pompey almost stole the game in stoppage time but substitute Dan Smith drilled his effort down the throat of Bramley.

The Blues may have felt slightly hard done by at the final whistle and it was an encouraging performance overall.