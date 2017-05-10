Pompey right-back: I woke up next day thinking what did I say?

If Hermann Hreidarsson was 2008, then Gareth Evans was unquestionably 2017.

When Pompey lifted the FA Cup, the boozy victory parade antics of their Icelandic left-back endeared him even more to the Fratton faithful.

Gareth Evans during the Southsea Common celebrations. Picture: Joe Pepler

On Sunday, it was Evans’ turn to take centre stage.

The merry 28-year-old initially provided an impromptu rendition of a Blues favourite song aimed at neighbours Southampton.

In fact, it was difficult to keep him away from the microphone on that Southsea Common stage.

Evans has established himself as a highly-popular figure among supporters since his summer 2015 arrival.

To be honest, I woke up the next day thinking “What the hell did I say?” Gareth Evans

And following his well-oiled behaviour on the Common, he has entrenched himself further into Pompey folklore.

He said: ‘I can remember it. Everyone thought I was steaming but I was actually all right!

‘It was excitement more than anything, to walk out on stage and see everyone like that – and I thought I would get them going a bit.

‘I was saying to the lads backstage “I’m going to grab a mike, I’m going to grab a mike” and they were saying “no, don’t, don’t, don’t, you wouldn’t do that”.

‘They were daring me, so I thought I would see what happened. I don’t mind a bit of karaoke. There was a song about drinking and Georgie Best at one point, I don’t know what I was thinking there.

‘And that Southampton song – well we all hate them anyway so it’s only a fact really.

‘To be honest, I woke up the next day thinking what the hell did I say?.

‘I knew I didn’t say anything too over the top, I just enjoyed the moment and was pleased to hear everyone cheer.

‘When the coach brought us to the Common I got my phone out straight away. I couldn’t believe it, it was like a concert, ridiculous.

‘Seeing so many people there and the happiness among the lads, it capped a fantastic weekend. It was one of the best days of my life.

‘Afterwards we went to a bar to watch the Manchester United game and had a few beers before I went home.

‘It was my missus’ 30th birthday, so I had to spend some time with her!’

For Evans, attention now switches to learning his Pompey fate.

Among 16 players out of contract this summer, during the next few days they each will meet Paul Cook to discover whether they will remain.

And Evans, with 94 appearances and 16 goals, is desperate to extend his stay.

He added: ‘I’ll sit down with the manager and see what happens with the contract. Hopefully I’ll get offered one and go from there.

‘I am desperate to stay. I would sign a contract tomorrow if they put one in front of me. It’s out of my hands and we’ll see what the manager says.

‘I would love to sign long-term and try to improve on the last two years if possible.

‘If it is time to leave then I will never forget having played for this club and achieved what we have.

‘But hopefully it won’t come to that and I have a Pompey future.’