Pompey’s Checkatrade date announced

Pompey’s tie against Northampton in the last 32 of the Checkatrade Trophy has been arranged for Saturday, December 2 at Fratton Park (3pm).

The Blues were set to have a free weekend after they were knocked out by Luton in first round of the FA Cup.

However, the Cobblers also exited the competition after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Scunthorpe in their replay on Tuesday.

It meant Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s troops also had a blank fixture.

As a result, the two clubs have decided to schedule the tie for the first Saturday in December.