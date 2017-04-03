Pompey’s flying Scotsman hits career high

KAL NAISMITH celebrated the form of his life as Pompey inched closer to League One.

The mercurial Scotsman served up a virtuoso display to help Paul Cook’s side to an impressive 2-0 win at Hartlepool on Saturday.

Naismith bagged his 11th goal of the campaign before turning provider for Gary Roberts to settle the game after the break.

The 25-year-old earned man-of-the-match plaudits for his display as he continues a powerful end to the season.

It’s now 10 goals in 23 appearances for the former Rangers man, whose Pompey career has turned full circle.

Naismith’s time on the transfer list is now firmly behind him and he admitted his delight at being feted by the Fratton faithful.

And the attacking talent believes his performances at present are at a lifetime high.

Naismith said: ‘It’s the best form of my career. I’d say so.

‘I’ve been in good form in my career before.

‘I got 11 goals at Accrington, but we were battling at the opposite end of the table.

‘To be at a club like Portsmouth doing it an important time of the season in a promotion battle is good.

‘So far in my career it’s the best run I’ve had. Hopefully I can make it better and better.

‘It feels good to have the fans singing my name. That’s the first time that’s happened. It’s surreal.

‘I’m here and I’m part of the club. Being part of a team who’s winning here is an incredible place to be.

‘To be involved in what’s going on is a good feeling.

‘I was never out of the door, so I knew I had to get fit and work hard. All that went on is behind me now. I’m just looking forward.

‘I feel a part of the club and I love playing at the club and being here. I’m happy.

‘I’ve been playing a lot of games recently and I’ve been contributing it feels. I’m in a good place and it feels good.’

Pompey maintained a six-point gap over Stevenage with their fifth win in their past six games at Victoria Park.

The success also moves them to within four points of Plymouth in second place.

Naismith reckons his team have to be looking up, and reeling in Argyle is a realistic ambition with six games remaining.

But the in-form talent underlined his team haven’t achieved anything yet as the promotion bandwagon accelerates.

‘We haven’t done anything yet,’ Naismith said.

‘But we’re in a good position and we’re looking forward to what comes next.

‘We’re looking forward to the next game.

‘We have to look up. That’s the way we have to be.

‘We have to look to finish in the best position we possibly can.

‘If we could catch Plymouth then happy days. They are a very good side.

‘We just have to keep concentrating game by game now.

‘It’s looking at each match. We know we’ve got a job to do.’