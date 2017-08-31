Pompey's Kabamba heads out on loan

Search

Nicke Kabamba has joined Colchester on loan.
Nicke Kabamba has joined Colchester United on loan.

The striker has moved to the League Two club until January in a bid for first-team experience.

On a busy transfer deadline day, Oliver Hawkins arrived Fratton Park to strengthen the forward options, while Michael Smith departed by mutual consent.

First-team chances remain restricted for Kabamba, however, so he has been allowed to link up with Colchester to continue his development.

In other deadline-day dealings, Stuart O'Keefe and Damien McCrory have joined the Blues, while it is hoped a deal can be finalised for Matty Kennedy.