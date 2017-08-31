Pompey's Kabamba heads out on loan

Have your say

Nicke Kabamba has joined Colchester United on loan.

The striker has moved to the League Two club until January in a bid for first-team experience.

On a busy transfer deadline day, Oliver Hawkins arrived Fratton Park to strengthen the forward options, while Michael Smith departed by mutual consent.

First-team chances remain restricted for Kabamba, however, so he has been allowed to link up with Colchester to continue his development.

In other deadline-day dealings, Stuart O'Keefe and Damien McCrory have joined the Blues, while it is hoped a deal can be finalised for Matty Kennedy.