Pompey’s Kabamba urged to keep up fight

Nicke Kabamba has been urged to continue fighting for a first-team spot as he seeks his Colchester breakthrough.

On transfer deadline day the Pompey striker joined the League Two side on a loan deal until January.

Yes, in an ideal world he would play, that would be great, but it’s not to me to dictate to Colchester who they pick. Kenny Jackett

Following the arrival of Oli Hawkins to bolster the striking department, Kenny Jackett saw Kabamba’s switch as a prized opportunity for Football League experience.

However, the 24-year-old has not started a match for the U’s since mid-September.

In total, he has made three starts and five substitute appearances, while has yet to register for the 15th-placed club.

Last weekend Kabamba appeared as an 89th-minute substitute in the goalless draw at Coventry.

Clearly the current lack of match minutes is a disappointment to both the striker and the Blues.

But Jackett has encouraged the loanee to keep scrapping hard.

He said: ‘Nicke has gone there until Christmas to fight it out. They have quite a high number of forwards, but at the moment he hasn’t had the game time he got early on.

‘This is Colchester’s call, presently he is their player. Yes, in an ideal world he would play, that would be great, but it’s not up to me to dictate to Colchester who they pick.

‘I speak to Nicke quite regularly and it’s a good challenge for him.

‘Like every player out of the team, he would like to be playing, his last lengthy appearance was 45 minutes in the Checkatrade Trophy earlier this month.

‘He’s a little bit frustrated with that, but similarly has to show in training that he is worth it and then overall be ready.

‘When his chance comes it’s important he takes it.’

Earlier this season, Kabamba appeared for Pompey as a substitute against Cardiff in the Carabao Cup and in a league clash with Walsall.

That took his Blues tally to six outings since his arrival from Hampton & Richmond in January.

Jackett added: ‘We have a high number of forwards and I wanted him to go into League Two and try to build up his game time.

‘Although he is 24, he hasn’t had a lot of game time and no experience in the Football League – and that was the idea of him going there.

‘It would be better if he played, but you don’t get given a first-team shirt, you must earn it.

‘We want him to experience League Two and play league football for six months.’