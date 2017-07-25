Pompey’s League One betting guide

Plenty of the Fratton faithful likely won a few quid after Pompey landed the League Two title last season.

There would have been numerous fans who cashed in betting slips after the 6-1 thrashing of Cheltenham on May 6 – and likely spent the winnings on a few celebratory drinks!

Supporters will be hoping to make even more profit in League One this campaign.

Oddschecker have been kind enough to provide The News with all of the odds for the upcoming League One season.

Some believe Kenny Jackett’s outfit possess the quality to win back-to-back titles.

Despite playing in the third tier for the first time in five seasons, Pompey are third favourites to finish at the summit of League One.

They are best-priced 10/1 with 188 Bet, but as short as 7/1 with Bet Victor.

Promotion could be a more realistic option for the Blues. Sky Bet, bet365, and Betfred are three of several bookmakers offering 3/1 best price.

For a top-six finish, Pompey are as skinny as even money with Unibet, but 5/4 is the best price with Betway and Sportingbet.

The bookies feel Jackett’s troops are virtually safe and sound from relegation. They are 40/1 with Bet Victor for the drop.

Some Fratton fans would be pleased with a top-half finish this term. The bookmakers feel that is a near certainty with the best price of Pompey finishing in the top 12 is 2/5 with Bet Victor.

Meanwhile, they are 9/4 with Paddy Power to be placed in the bottom half.

The top-goalscorer market is always popular with punters as they try to predict who’ll scoop the golden boot.

The signing of Brett Pitman to Fratton Park is regarded as a coup by many – and the odds compilers are in full agreement.

The former Ipswich striker is co-second favourite to win the League One golden boot at 14/1 with bet365, Sky Bet and Bet Victor.

Pitman has hit the ground running alongside strike-partner Conor Chaplin at Fratton Park and the duo have the potential to form a deadly partnership.

The Academy graduate can be backed at a whopping 66/1 with William Hill, bet365 and Sky Bet to finish as League One top goalscorer.