Pompey’s overall Premier League standing

It seems like a lifetime ago since Pompey were in the Premier League.

But that they were and the Blues spent seven seasons in the top flight between 2003 and 2010.

The Premier League celebrated its 25th anniversary last season and a table by StatBunker ranks the 47 teams who have competed in England’s top divison down the years.

Pompey sit a respectable 30th, despite their seven-year absence. From 266 matches, the Blues gathered 293 points, with the majority of them being won during Harry Redknapp’s two spells.

Overall, Pompey’s record boasts 79 win, 65 draws and 122 loses with a win ratio of 30 per cent.

The Blues’ best effort came in the 2007-08 season when they finished eighth and won the FA Cup at Wembley.

Manchester United top the overall Premier League standings with 2021 points.