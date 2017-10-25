Pompey’s past takes on international flavour

The Fratton faithful have the opportunity to sample another slice of Pompey history this weekend.

And one of the event’s organisers is hopeful a Blues museum will become a permanent Fratton Park resident in the future.

Sunday will see the staging of the latest Pompey History Day, taking place in the Victory Lounge (11am-3pm).

The biannual fixture incorporates the long-running programme and memorabilia fair, while club tours are also available.

The theme will be Pompey internationals, containing England items from Jimmy Dickinson and Len Phillips, with Alan Knight (England under-21s), Mark Kelly (Republic of Ireland) and Darryl Powell (Jamaica) also lending memorabilia.

Colin Farmery is chairman of the Pompey History Society and manager of history & archiving projects at the club.

And there remain ambitions for the creation of a new museum, with a timeframe not yet know.

He said: ‘We started running the Pompey History Day in April 2015 and have been staging them twice annually since then and they are becoming a bit of feature.

‘The objective is twofold. First of all, it’s an opportunity to show fans some of our rich heritage through artefacts and memorabilia in the club’s collection and other people’s collections.

‘It also underlines there is an appetite and demand for a more permanent museum for the football club.

‘This is effectively a pop-up museum, but in the fullness of time the History Society is aiming to work in partnership with the club to create a permanent place for archives to be held and displayed.

‘It’s a long-term aspiration. I am not going to pretend for a minute it is going to happen any time but certainly the new American owners are very, very sold on the club’s heritage and history.

‘Working with the football club there’s a great opportunity in the long-term perhaps that when redeveloping Fratton Park we can ensure some sort of permanent museum and archive is in the plan.

‘At the moment, we haven’t really got the space to do that.

‘Until then we are not going to have a museum – but are always on the lookout for possible ways we can get around that in the short-term.

‘It is a long-term aspiration, but staging these biannual history events allows us to show off some of the stuff and demonstrate there is a demand for it.’

In addition, the League Two trophy will be on display, with the opportunity for supporters to have their photograph taken win it.