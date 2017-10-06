Pompey’s Pitman scoops League One award

Have your say

Brett Pitman finally has something to smile about at the end of a miserable week.

For the injured Pompey striker was today crowned the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month.

A return of six goals in seven appearances in September earned Pitman the honours, beating off strong competition from Michael Jacobs (Wigan), Kieffer Moore (Rotherham) and Richard Smallwood (Blackburn).

The start of the week saw the Blues’ skipper undergo a nose operation on Monday and then a knee operation on Tuesday.

He is now expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks, potentially missing a total of five matches.

Hopefully his spirits have been lifted, however, by the handing over of a divisional accolade so richly deserved following an outstanding start to his Fratton Park career.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: ‘It’s great for Brett, it has been a good start to his career at Portsmouth.

‘He’s a goalscorer and scored at every club he’s been at.

‘To record nine goals is a great start for him and I am sure he’ll be wanting to build on that when he comes back fresh.

‘Congratulations to him.’