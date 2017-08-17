Pompey’s poor Checkatrade Trophy record

This season’s Checkatrade Trophy is the fifth successive campaign Pompey will contest in the competition.

And the Blues have never really taken the tournament too seriously.

From 11 matches, Pompey have racked up just three wins in the Checkatrade Trophy – a win ratio of just 27 per cent – while they have also drawn three and lost five.

The Blues’ first victory in the competition was a 2-1 win at Oxford United on October 8, 2013. Patrick Agyemang and John Marquis were on target for Guy Whittingham’s men at the Kassam Stadium.

A 3-0 loss at Newport in the next stage kdumped Pompey out of the tournament.

In the next campaign, Andy Awford’s outfit yielded a 3-1 victory at Yeovil. Jed Wallace bagged a second-half double before Craig Westcarr sealed the win for the Blues but lost 2-1 to Northampton in the next round.

Pompey failed to make it beyond the first stage of the Checkatrade Trophy during the 2015-16 campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Exeter.

Last season, after the competition was rebranded to include Premier League and Championship teams with Category A academies, Pompey won just one of their three matches in Group A.

Kal Naismith’s 86th-minute strike was enough for Paul Cook’s men to earn a 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park.

In their other group matches, the Blues lost 4-3 at Yeovil while they were been beaten by Reading under-23s on penalties.