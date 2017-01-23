Pompey’s prized pair destroy Norwich

Hampton & Richmond’s highly-regarded strikeforce demonstrated their Pompey worth to destroy Norwich’s under-23s.

Jamal Lowe and Nicke Kabamba’s thirst for goals earned them moves to Fratton Park from the non-league this month.

And the prized pair shared all four of the Blues’ goals as Ian Foster’s reserve side hammered their Championship visitors at a foggy Westleigh Park last night.

Lowe helped himself to a hat-trick, while Kabamba opened the scoring on his maiden Pompey appearance since last week’s switch.

Jez Bedford also struck the post as Pompey shone in the first half.

Yet it was Lowe and Kabamba who stole the show as a home side including Drew Talbot, Tom Davies, Jack Whatmough and Ben Close ran out comfortable winners in the Premier League Cup Group D contest.

Pompey went with a 4-2-3-1 formation, Kabamba serving as the lone striker, while Lowe varied his role in the attacking midfield three behind.

It took a mere 16 seconds for Kabamba to make his presence felt, following an excellent ball from Brandon Haunstrup.

The full-back’s delivery from the left was met with a fierce header from the Pompey new-boy which flashed wide.

On 11 minutes, Jez Bedford put in a cross from the right which Kabamba controlled on his chest before unleashing an acrobatic overhead kick which flew over the bar.

However, the striker made his mark on 14 minutes to break the deadlock.

Bedford started it off down the right, turning the ball inside to Lowe, whose pass was turned home from six-yards out by Kabamba.

Skipper Ben Close earned a booking on 17 minutes following a foul on Ebou Adams.

Yet Kabamba continued to dominate the early exchanges and the latest contribution saw him meet Close’s free-kick from the left with a powerful angled header which Jake Hallett claimed high above his head.

Pompey should have doubled their lead on 28 minutes following a wonderful throughball from Close.

Bedford galloped down the right and drove in an angled shot which crashed against the far post, with Kabamba following up but failing to put the ball into an empty net.

The Carries went straight up the other end and Jem Karacan connected with a cross from the right only to be brilliantly denied by the legs of Liam O’Brien.

Then Adams was left thumping the ground in frustration after the Blues keeper had superbly finger-tipped a shot around the far post.

The Blues’ advantage was extended, though, on 36 minutes through brilliant work from Lowe.

He combined with Bedford down the left before cutting across the penalty area, avoiding several tackles, including a challenge from the keeper, and firing a right-foot shot into an unguarded net.

Within 60 seconds it was 3-0 to Pompey, Lowe charging down the right before firing a confident angled right-foot shot into the far corner.

As the half reached a close, Close’s 25-yard drive was superbly tipped over the bar by Hallett.

On the hour mark, Conor Chaplin was introduced for Bedford, much to the delight of the 281 crowd.

Moments later, Kabamba laid the ball inside to Lowe down the left, but his hat-trick opportunity was thwarted by the legs of Hallett.

Kabamba also spurned an opportunity when he battled his way onto a ball down the middle, only for the Norwich keeper to save at his feet, conceding a corner.

From the flag kick, the ball eventually fell to Lowe, who struck a powerful angled finish to complete his hat-trick and make it 4-0.

Pompey: O’Brien, Talbot, T.Davies, Whatmough, Haunstrup, Close, Linganzi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lowe (Bradbury 76 mins), Bedford (Chaplin 60 mins), Kabamba (C. Davies 76 mins). Subs Not Used: Bass, Scutt.

Attendance: 281