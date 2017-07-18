Pompey’s professionalism pleases Gallen

Joe Gallen praised Pompey’s professionalism after inflicting an 8-0 hammering on Newport IW.

Nicke Kabamba struck five times, including a seven-minute hat-trick, while Jamal Lowe (two) and Milan Lalkovic also wrote their names on the Pompey XI scoresheet at St George’s Park.

It was an impressive display of attacking football throughout from the trio against their Wessex League premier division hosts.

But the Blues’ assistant boss was delighted with the entire team display from a side which represented 11 changes to the team which won at Bognor on Saturday.

Gallen said: ‘It could have been one of those long evenings when maybe the attitude isn’t there and the focus is missing, but that wasn’t the case.

‘Full credit to the players, their attitude was excellent, they were very professional and represented the club in an appropriate way.

‘We weren’t here to be anyone’s friend, this was a fitness exercise, we wanted to have a lot of the ball and wanted to win the game.

‘At half-time we talked about not stopping, about trying to get into double figures, we didn’t want to be anyone’s mate.

‘And it was an enjoyable game for us.’