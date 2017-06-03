Pompey’s promptness pays off as Jackett fits perfectly

Apparently Paul Cook was back down in Pompey on Thursday to clear his desk at the Blues’ training ground.

A good job, too, bearing in mind the promptness of his replacement being found.

Within the space of 24 hours, Kenny Jackett was unveiled as his successor in the very room the Liverpudlian used to hold court.

It was also just two days after Cook had upped sticks and departed for Wigan.

A decision that still disappoints people in the corridors of power at Fratton Park.

But in a business with no room for sentiment, Pompey knew they had to move on quickly – and what a job they’ve done under the circumstances.

The unveiling of Jackett represents a major coup for the club.

A highly-regarded figure in the game, he was sure to have other admiring clubs not shy in showing their affection.

And with two promotions and one league title on his CV, its understandable why the Blues were swift their make their move.

There was always the need for chief executive Mark Catlin to act with pace following Cook’s exit.

The demand to keep up with what their newly-acquired League One rivals in the recruitment front made sure of that.

But just as important was the necessity of securing their No1 target under the noses of those undecideds still weighing up their options.

Credit goes to Catlin & Co for acting on their instincts and bringing in a man who will bring so much to Fratton Park.

Already the CEO’s been inundated with messages and calls from respected figures in the game congratulating him on his choice.

And it’s understandable why having shared a room with former Millwall and Wolves manager Jackett at the Blues’ Roko base.

The 55-year-old was automatically at ease in his new surroundings and answered every question put to him with consideration, poise and a degree of automatic authority.

You couldn’t help be impressed with his calm exterior and the due diligence he has already acquired about the club, the current squad of players, the academy and path forward under new American owners.

Understandable fears about Pompey playing catch-up going into a busy summer were also put at ease, with the new man at the helm giving assurances to quell any gitters.

What unfolds over the coming weeks will be interesting with Jackett in the PO4 hot seat.

He’ll most certainly maintain the pace set by Catlin’s enthusiastic example as he sought to move on from the Cook saga.

And you can guarantee he’s already looking at ways of stamping his influence on the club as the ink drys on his two-year deal.

But you sense there’ll be a calmness and measured approach to those processes, and one that suggests Pompey are in very good hands.