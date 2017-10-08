Pompey’s record in front of the cameras needs improving

Looking forward to a day in front of the telly with your feet up and a Pompey victory to admire?

Well, if recent history is anything to go by, don’t be relying on the Blues to come up with their part of the bargain.

Conor Chaplin celebrates his goal in the 2-1 Capital Cup win against Derby in 2015

With 10 of their games televised live over the past four seasons, Pompey have only won one of them!

That came way back in August 2015, when Fratton Park was rocking following a 2-1 Capital Cup win against Derby.

Goals from Adam McGurk and Conor Chaplin secured Paul Cook’s side victory against the Championship outfit that Wednesday night.

But either side of that success is a backlog of stage fright examples under the glare of the TV cameras, with the Blues coming up short when the rest of the nation had tuned in to see them in action.

In total, Pompey have lost six of their past 10 games when they’ve been chosen to play live on the telly.

The most recent was the 1-0 defeat to Rotherham earlier this season.

While the heartbreak of missing out on play-off glory against Plymouth and the embarrassment of exiting the FA Cup at the hands of non-league Aldershot have all been played out in front of the cameras.

The 1-0 first-round replay defeat to the Shots came just four years after the Blues lost the 2010 Cup final to Chelsea and was a low point in the managerial reign of Andy Awford.

The League Two second-leg play-off loss to the Pilgrims at Home Park was perhaps harder to take, though, with Peter Hartley’s 90th-minute winner promoting a pitch invasion by Plymouth fans as the Pompey players, managerial team and fans took in the enormity of the last-gasp effort.

Clashes against the Pilgrims appear to be favourites among the TV executives, with four in total broadcast live over the past four seasons.

The Blues have failed to win any of them, with the 3-0 defeat in November 2014 followed by the 2-2 draw in the play-off first leg at Fratton Park and last season’s Easter 1-1 draw with Derek McInnes’ side.

The other defeats mentioned ocurred at Burton (2-0 – September, 2014), and the 3-1 loss at Doncaster in the League Two title-winning season (January 2017).

A goalless draw against Wimbledon in November 2015 makes up Pompey last 10 games in front of the live cameras.

Here’s hoping today’s game against Gillingham bucks the trend!