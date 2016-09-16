Pompey’s Stevens rules out relevance of last Accrington visit

It yielded Pompey’s finest away display of the campaign and provided the goal of the season.

Yet Enda Stevens has dismissed the significance of that memorable previous visit to the Crown Ground.

Paul Cook’s men tomorrow return to the scene of the outstanding 3-1 victory over Accrington in March.

That convincing display ended an unbeaten nine-game run on home territory for Stanley.

What’s more, Michael Doyle’s stunning left-foot volley was a sight to behold during a rampant first half.

The Blues return clutching four successive wins – and will find themselves up against a side in 16th position.

But Stevens believes that last visit has no relevance on the current challenge.

He said: ‘It was our best performance away from home last season, but that is last season.

‘It could be a different game, you don’t know, it’s a new season.

‘We go there with confidence knowing we have beaten them but it’s another game, we need to stay focused on the job in hand and hopefully get the win.

‘That last result will be at the back of people’s heads but it’s a new game, a new season, you can’t dwell on last season’s results.

‘We look at last season as a whole rather than individual games. We didn’t go up so weren’t good enough, whereas now we have a chance to rectify that this season and that’s our aim – get more points on the board than last year.

‘Accrington did incredible last season, they were brilliant and so unlucky not to go up.

‘We have got to be ready for that again because they are a top team.

‘They are a side which probably haven’t got a lot of confidence at the minute, but we know they have the players to play well and have to be careful.’

Like Pompey, Accrington last year reached the League Two play-off semi-finals.

It would be eventual winners AFC Wimbledon who eliminated them ahead of a Wembley date.

And now Pompey visit the Crown Ground’s infamously compact dressing rooms for a fourth successive campaign.

Stevens added: ‘It’s really not that bad, the dressing rooms are fine, it doesn’t really click with us.

‘We just want to go there, play our game and play well.

‘The dressing rooms aren’t that important, we only spend 60-75 minutes in them and then are out to warm up on the pitch.’