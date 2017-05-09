Pompey’s title glory hits chairman in the pocket

POMPEY’S title-winning success has hit Iain McInnes in the pocket.

Skipper Michael Doyle told how he made a pact with the Blues chairman over funding a post-season holiday if his team won the league.

And that led to some in-game interaction between the pair as Paul Cook’s side dramatically delivered League Two championship glory on Saturday.

The Pompey players have been planning a jaunt away as a team since earning a place in League One at Notts County last month. Marbella has been earmarked as a possible destination for the squad to travel to.

But details had still not been finalised ahead of the final-day meeting with Cheltenham. That lead to Doyle meeting with McInnes at the end of last week.

The outgoing chairman made a pledge to fund the jaunt if Cook’s men pulled off an improbable title win.

That, they spectacularly did at an exultant Fratton Park against Cheltenham.

Now Doyle has reminded McInnes of his promise – as his team-mates also did at Sunday’s celebrations on Southsea Common. And the 35-year-old stated he wants to take the outgoing chairman on the trip with the players.

Doyle said: ‘We only had two days of celebrating after we won promotion.

‘The chairman came to me at the end of last week.

‘I told him we’re going away and was there any chance he could he help us?

‘He said if we win the league he’d give us an amount of money.

‘So I was looking at him during the game!

‘I caught his eye and I mouthed the figure at him.

‘He came in after the game, saw me and laughed about how much we’d cost him!

‘He said the amount of money, and I told him it’s going to be well spent – because he’s coming with us!’

Pompey fans will be counting down the days to the release of the League One fixtures on June 21.

They know the identity of all but two of the teams they will face next term.

Blackburn, Wigan and Rotherham are dropping from the Championship with Carlisle, Blackpool, Exeter and Luton contesting the League Two play-offs. The loser of the League One play-off final between Millwall and Bradford will complete the line-up.

Doyle said: ‘The fans won’t be able to wait until the fixtures come out.

‘It’s their club, the fans, and there’s been a lot of hurt here. It’s unbelievable to come as far as we have.’

– JORDAN CROSS