Pompey’s trip to Gillingham has been rearranged – and will be televised on Sky Sports.

The Blues were due to face Gills at the Priestfield Stadium on Saturday, October 7.

However, because of the international break, Pompey will now travel to Gillingham on Sunday, October 8 (2.30pm kick off).

The Blues’ game against Rotherham on Sunday (2.30pm) at Fratton Park will be aired on Sky Sports Football.