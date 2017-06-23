Pompey say no deal as striker moves on

NOEL HUNT will not be returning to Pompey next season.

The striker won’t be offered a fresh deal by new Blues boss Kenny Jackett.

Pompey’s assistant manager, Joe Gallen, confirmed his side are likely to look elsewhere for any striking additions.

Hunt made 24 appearances after being brought to the club last summer, after leaving Southend.

Just five of those outings came as starts, with the 34-year-old bagging a single goal.

Hunt struggled with injuries, however, with a groin issue and dislocated shoulder among the problems which kept him sidelined.

The Irishman now looks set to continue his playing career away from Fratton Park.

Gallen said: ‘I’m pretty sure there will be no contract offer for Noel Hunt.’

Meanwhile, defender Tom Davies has been linked with a move to Tranmere.

The National League outfit are believed to be keen on landing the 25-year-old, according to reports.

Davies has a year left on his existing agreement after arriving from Accrington Stanley last summer.

Following his first season at Pompey, Davies made 15 appearances – with 12 of those coming in the league.

Despite his promise, he had trouble getting in front of Christian Burgess and Matt Clarke, who were so impressive for the League Two champions.

Davies made just one league start after the October defeat to Notts County – the 3-0 loss to Stevenage in March.

Tranmere manager Micky Mellon plundered Pompey for players on a couple of occasions last term.

Ben Tollitt agreed a move to Prenton Park at the end of last year and was joined by Adam Buxton in January.