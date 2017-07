Pompey have completed the signing of Spurs keeper Luke McGee.

The 21-year-old has today joined the Blues on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

McGee spent last season on loan at Peterborough, impressing in 45 appearances and earning the Players' Player of the Year award.

Now Kenny Jackett has made him his third Pompey signing to finally resolve the long-running goalkeeping hunt.

McGee is expected to make his Blues debut in Saturday's friendly at the Rocks (1.30pm kick off).