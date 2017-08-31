Pompey seal midfielder signing

Have your say

Pompey have completed a second deadline-day swoop by signing Stuart O'Keefe.

The midfielder has arrived at Fratton Park on a season-long loan from Cardiff after a long pursuit.

The News revealed Pompey's interest at the start of the month and the 26-year-old subsequently faced the Blues in the Carabao Cup.

Now Kenny Jackett has managed to thrash out an agreement with the Championship club.

It puts O'Keefe in the frame for a debut against Rotherham on Sunday in the televised League One clash.

He follows Oliver Hawkins into Fratton Park on what is developing into a busy deadline day for Pompey.