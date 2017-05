JACK WHATMOUGH has committed his future to Pompey.

The home-grown defender has sealed a new two-year deal at Fratton Park.

Jack Whatmough signs his new deal at Pompey Picture: Colin Farmery

That means the Gosport man will continue the long association with the club he’s emerged through the ranks at.

Whatmough’s signing is some bright news for Blues fans in the face of losing manager Paul Cook to Wigan.

That had no bearing on the 20-year-old’s decision, however, who follows Kyle Bennett, Gareth Evans and Ben Close is signing new agreements.