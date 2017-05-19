Pompey season-ticket sales continue to fly

POMPEY fans’ loyalty has been saluted after a flying start to season-ticket sales.

A hugely-impressive 3,000 have already been sold since seats for the 2017-18 campaign were released on Wednesday.

That was after 1,500 were snapped up on the opening day – double the amount over the same period last year.

The highest amount sold in the community era was the 12,400 for the second season of Paul Cook’s stewardship.

But that total now looks likely to be challenged in League One next term.

Chief executive Mark Catlin said: ‘To sell 1,500 on the opening day compared to 750 last year is impressive, to say the least.

‘And 3,000 is a remarkable achievement.

‘Once again Pompey supporters have shown just how great they are.

‘To do that on day one is fantastic going and well in advance of where we have been before. Selling 12,400 in total last year was quite something – but this is more amazing loyalty.’

Catlin believes the foundations laid down by the club since coming out of administration four years ago has had much to do with consistently-strong season-ticket sales. The numbers read 2013-14 (10,660), 2014-15 (11,047), 2015-16 (11,000) and 2016-17 (12,400).

Catlin said: ‘On the back of last year’s amazing performances you would expect an appetite to return.

‘We’re into our fifth season of season-ticket sales in community ownership now.

‘I believe it’s not just about that on-field success.

‘That’s obviously important, but it’s also about how we’ve conducted ourselves as a club off the pitch as well which has seen continual growth.

‘Much of that has got to do with the fantastic support of our fans who’ve never let us down – even when we haven’t performed on the pitch.’

– JORDAN CROSS