Pompey season-ticket sales on course for new high

Season-ticket sales are firmly on course to set a Pompey community-era high.

The Blues have now sold more than 8,500 season tickets ahead of the new campaign in League One.

That’s nearly double the amount sold at this time last year, although play-off involvement delayed their release for a fortnight.

It still provides perspective on the interest and excitement among supporters following the League Two title win and Kenny Jackett’s arrival.

Chief executive Mark Catlin believes the impressive sales are a testament to those who have worked so hard to ensure fans are engaged with Pompey.

He said: ‘Our fans are just incredible.

‘I don’t think it’s just to do with winning the league and going up this season, though.

‘The season-ticket sales have gone up consistently through the community era.

‘So I think it’s down to the work we put in week-in, week-out as a football club.

‘It’s down to people like Clare Martin in Pompey in the Community and the engagement of our staff, who are consistently out there every day in the community.

‘There’s the commitment of our players and own management team who are always out there when asked at schools and events.

‘It’s all about making fans feel part of what is a fantastic football club.

‘I do feel our fans are engaged with the club – they are a part of our club.’

Pompey sold 10,660 season tickets for the 2013-14 season – the first of the community era.

That was followed up with two seasons of 11,000-plus ticket sales.

Last term saw another best of 12,400 sales set and confidence is high that can be bettered ahead of Michael Eisner’s takeover completion.