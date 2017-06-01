Pompey season tickets flying out

Pompey season tickets are continuing to fly out.

Sale numbers have now passed 6,000 as the Blues prepare for life in League One for the first time in five years.

Club chief executive Mark Catlin said: ‘The incredible level of season ticket sales so far is further evidence of the wonderful backing our fans continue to give to their club.

‘We are well ahead of where we were at this point last season and I have no doubt that the number will continue to rise in the coming weeks.’

Early bird rates are still available until June 30.

To purchase your ticket, click here.

Alternatively, visit the Fratton Park ticket office which is open 10am-5pm every weekday and this Saturday, June 3 between 10am-3pm.