Pompey seek to loan out midfielder

Have your say

Pompey are seeking loan takers for Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And Jez Bedford is also set to depart for a spell away from Fratton Park now he has recovered from a shin injury.

The promising duo have been made available for loan by Kenny Jackett as he seeks to boost their development.

Theo Widdrington has already departed Fratton Park for a season-long spell with the Hawks.

The versatile performer earned his loan period having impressed in two friendlies for Lee Bradbury’s side, who are back in National League South this season.

Poole and an unnamed club are in the running for attacking midfielder Bedford, who is a first-year professional.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is in his second year as a professional and spent periods of last term on loan at Salisbury and Eastbourne.

Yet, having featured in only 31 minutes of Pompey’s pre-season, he desperately requires first-team action to flourish.

Jackett said: ‘Theo is at Havant, there is some interest in Jez Bedford and he will go out at some stage, as will Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain.

‘Christian is looking for a loan at National League and above.

‘At the moment it is just those three who we are looking to loan out.

‘Theo is already done and dusted and played two games last week for Havant, while Jez will probably decide between Poole and another.

‘Jez recently got a whack on the shin but will be training again soon.’

Meanwhile, Gary Roberts and Michael Smith are continuing to train away from the first-team squad.

They are presently being put through their paces by a fitness coach.