Pompey semi-final date announced

POMPEY’s Premier League Cup semi-final clash at Swansea has been fixed for May 2.

Mikey Harris’ reserve side reached the final four of the competition following victory over Colchester under-23s earlier this campaign.

Now they will travel to Wales, where they will face the Premier League club at their Landore training ground (7pm).

The Swans’ under-23s reached the semi-finals of the competition following a 1-0 victory over Brighton.

Kenji Gorre’s second-half strike settled the Landore encounter to ensure they progressed from the quarter-finals.

Victory on home turf is nothing new for Swansea, having secured a perfect record following Monday’s PL2 win over Aston Villa.

Dauntingly, the youngsters have now triumphed in each of their 10 matches at Landore this season.

Pompey themselves have demonstrated unbeaten home form in the Premier League Cup this season, albeit at the Hawks’ venue of Westleigh Park.

There have been competition victories over Sheffield United, Everton, Norwich, Barnsley and Southend, while a goalless draw against Wolves.

However, their sole triumph on the road in the Premier League Cup has been a 4-2 win at Wolves.

The May 2 fixture occurs ahead of the final League Two match of the season against Cheltenham.

Paul Cook will be hoping his team’s League One ambition will have already been secured by them, enabling the Blues to field a strong side against the Swans.

Nicke Kabamba and Jamal Lowe both netted in the recent reserve 2-0 victory over Colchester at Westleigh Park, with both currently involved in the first-team squad.

The likes of Jack Whatmough, Liam O’Brien, Tom Davies, Ben Close and Adam May also featured in that victory.

Next month’s semi-final is free to supporters, although there is no parking at the Landore site.

The fixture takes the form of a one-off knock-out tie. Should the scores be level after 90 minutes, extra-time followed by penalties will decide the winner.