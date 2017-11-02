Pompey set to unveil new badge options

Have your say

Mark Catlin revealed Pompey are close to finalising their options for a new badge.

The Blues hope to release a shortlist of potential choices this week, after a period of consultation with fans’ groups.

Owners Tornante are keen to revamp the existing star and crescent crest, while promising there will be no drastic changes.

That is set to become clearer over the coming days as the process moves forward.

The aim is to have Pompey starting the 2018-19 season parading the new badge on their shirts.

Chief executive Catlin feels it’s important the process is as methodical as possible.

That means the likes of the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference and Pompey History Society have been consulted, among over groups.

Catlin explained the Blues will continue to lend a listening ear to supporters.

He said: ‘We’re in a period of consultation with the fans.

‘So, hopefully, we can announce something at some stage this week.

‘We’ve discussed with various fan and supporter groups the options.

‘We’ve consulted the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference, the Pompey History Society and the presidents, too.

‘It’s been an all-encompassing consultation phase.

‘We’ll then be going to the fanbase and will be consulting with them.

‘We want to get it out to the fanbase this week and then we will see what feedback we get from them.’

Catlin and owner Michael Eisner caused a stir in September when they addressed the Pompey Supporters’ Trust AGM via video from America with five early designs for a new badge.

The Blues chief executive explained the number of options which will be unveiled is still be finalised.

Pompey have also yet to state the manner in which they will be seeking feedback from the wider supporter base.

Catlin added: ‘We’ll still be working on the number, but we want a number of different options.

‘Then we can get to the supporters and will be seeking their input after that.’

Eisner has made it clear he feels a revamped club badge is necessary.

That’s to secure copyright protection and meet criteria for intellectual property.

Changes to the Pompey badge is nothing new, of course.

There has been a number of different versions of the star and crescent crest in the club’s history.

And there was a nine-year period where the club used a nautical-themed badge.

– JORDAN CROSS